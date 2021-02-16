My11Circle appoints VVS Laxman as the brand ambassador

My11Circle allows a player to make a team and play directly with cricketers

Online gaming company Games24x7 has appointed cricketer Vangipurapu Venkata Sai Laxman as a brand ambassador of My11Circle. VVS Laxman joins Sourav Ganguly, Shane Watson, and Rashid Khan to strengthen My11Circle’s ‘Play with Champions’ proposition.

My11Circle allows a player to make a team and play directly with cricketers. The platform has seen over 16 million skill gamers since its inception in 2019 for playing fantasy cricket and football online. As the ambassador, Laxman will be making his team on My11Circle. Players from all over India can test their skills and knowledge of the game against Laxman’s team.

India is a cricket-loving nation, and over the last few years, fantasy cricket has gained popularity as an immersive form of entertainment, VVS Laxman, brand ambassador, My11Circle, said. “My11Circle’s ability to understand and respond to user needs has helped it become a household name in less than two years of its launch. I am excited to start this journey as it gives me a chance to relive the thrill of the good old days of playing in the stadium and stay connected with millions of cricket fans on My11Circle,” he added further.

“With Laxman’s appointment, we will continue to engage our existing users and extend awesome game playing experiences to more and more fantasy sports enthusiasts,” Saroj Panigrahi, vice president, My11Circle, said.

Founded by New York University trained economists Bhavin Pandya and Trivikraman Thampy in 2006, Games24x7 is an India headquartered online gaming company with a portfolio that spans skill games (RummyCircle and My11Circle) and casual games (Ultimate Games). Backed by marquee investors like Tiger Global and The Raine Group, the company specialises in using behavioural science, technology, and artificial intelligence to provide game playing experiences across all its platforms.

