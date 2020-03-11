MyTeam11 appoints Manvendra Singh Rathore as chief marketing officer

Rathore has served as the national marketing manager for Ten Sports Network

Fantasy gaming platform MyTeam11 announced the appointment of Manvendra Singh Rathore as the chief marketing officer. In his new role, Rathore will be looking after the marketing and content strategy for the recently launched SportsTiger application, Al Shorts and all the upcoming projects from the MyTeam11 portfolio in addition to leading the marketing initiatives for the platform.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) on the horizon, the appointment is done in order to lead the marketing initiatives end to end, Vinit Godara, CEO and co-founder, MyTeam11 said. “We look forward to the association with him and expect that he will aid MyTeam11 in reaching new heights,” he added.

With over a decade experience in the industry, Rathore has served as the national marketing manager for Ten Sports Network. During his five year tenure at Ten Sports, he was responsible for driving all marketing initiatives for the brand as well as handling product development and conceptualising innovative campaigns. He has also been one of the core members of the Ten Sport team which successfully organised a WWE Live Event in India in 2016 and also implemented various marketing campaigns for the UEFA Champions League, ICC and other bilateral cricket series.

According to Rathore, MyTeam11 has grown six sports in their fantasy gaming portfolio along with a user base of 10 million+ users in less than four years. “They have now also launched their own multi-sport aggregator platform SportsTiger which brings in a new dimension to the business,” he explained.

In the recent past, Rathore has also served as the marketing director for DSport India and was part of the launch team for Discovery channel’s newest sports broadcast offering. Following this, he moved to Times Internet where he headed the marketing team for one of North America’s leading sports channels, Willow TV. He planned and executed the IPL and ICC World Cup campaigns for Willow TV and its OTT platforms in the United States and Canada. Before joining MyTeam11, Rathore’s last stint was with Voltas Beko. At Voltas Beko, he presided over a few projects of the firm.

