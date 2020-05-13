My Choices Foundation and Dentsu Impact shed light on ‘Mothers Without A Choice’

The National Commission for Women has reported a sharp increase in cases of domestic violence, rape and attempted rape from the final week of March 2020 onwards

In order to draw the attention of people towards the increasing cases of domestic sexual assaults in the country leading to unwanted pregnancies, Dentsu Impact and My Choices Foundation launched a digital video to highlight the growing cause of concern amid lockdown.

As per the foundation, the National Commission for Women has reported a sharp increase in cases of domestic violence, rape and attempted rape from the final week of March 2020 onwards. While the lockdown is a necessary step to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the campaign creates awareness about those women, who never had the choice of not becoming mothers.

According to Elca Grobler, founder, My Choices Foundation, the video, from the opening, makes anyone who watches it feel unsettled. The agonizing voice of the victims sends chills down one’s spine, and it evokes a sense of torment. “The film leaves one infuriated and with a feeling of disgust at what vulnerable women have to endure. Although it is extremely difficult to fully know the pain that these women go through, it sends across an immensely strong message – let us not be silent! We aim to help victims by providing access to our national toll-free helpline number. Each one who reaches out to us, will be referred to one of our counsellors to assist and intervene in the sexual abuse, as well as connect them with the nearest police station,” she added.

We used Mother’s Day as the setting for this communication. The reason being, while the world wants hope and celebration during the lockdown, some women are dreading every single day of it, Anupama Ramaswamy, national creative director, Dentsu Impact said. “This lockdown is nothing less than a living hell for them. The prediction of 7 million unwanted pregnancies is alarming. If we cannot help these women, we would be doing nothing to stop 7 million innocent children from being born into unhappy households. With this communication, we aim to make people and authorities recognise the fear with which these women live. And give them a chance to live life on their terms.”

Read Also: Tata Witron’s new film ‘Wise Little Birds’ raises awareness on social distancing amongst farmers

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook