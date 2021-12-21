MX TakaTak rolls out #SantaBanaTakaTak campaign

As part of the campaign, the brand has also announced #SantaBanaTakaTak challenge

Short video app MX TakaTak has launched #SantaBanaTakaTak campaign to celebrate the homecoming of Santa Claus. In the campaign, actor-comedian Kiku Sharda is seen donning the Santa avatar. As part of the campaign, the brand has also announced #SantaBanaTakaTak challenge on the app that offers opportunity for its content creators and users to win exciting presents from Santa’s goodie bag by uploading their unique video telling Santa what’s so Takatak for them this Christmas.



To keep users engaged during the Christmas week, it has introduced user-engaging sessions, fresh MX TakaTak content using Christmas-themed stickers, effects and playlists, Kiku Sharda’s live interaction session, and on-the-spot challenges. In addition, a Christmas special concert on the TakaTak Manch has been planned for December 25. Hosted by Rohan Asher, the concert will feature performances from music creators including Kavana Vasista and Shivangi Singh.



“#SantaBanaTakaTak campaign is an attempt to Indianise one of the most loved western festivals by bringing home Santa Claus with a desi touch. I am delighted to be a part of this campaign that I feel is a great effort by the brand to spread the holiday cheer during these challenging times. I’m looking forward to being a TakaTak Santa and I hope everyone takes part in the #SantaBanaTakaTak challenge and joins us in this fun-filled ride,” Sharda commented.



MX TakaTak , the short format video app by MX Player, offers short-form content and creation tools such as background music library, advanced beautification tools, new and innovative effects/filters, sound mixing, and voice over recording amongst others. This app aims to nurture and enable digital enthusiasts to build their own success stories as influencers by enjoying and creating imaginative short format videos across genres, it said in a statement. It claims to generate more than two billion videos views daily.

