MX TakaTak rolls out creator fund worth Rs 1 billion

On the back of growth in terms of users, usage time and forming a large community of content creators, short video platform MX TakaTak has announced a creator fund worth Rs 1 billion (Rs 100 crore) for content creators. The aim behind the funding is to encourage India’s talented and innovative set of established and emerging creators to create engaging, impactful and inspiring content on the platform. In a promise to support its existing creators as well as to encourage new creators with impactful content ideas, MX TakaTak Creator Fund will support creators of all sizes and backgrounds.

The MX TakaTak Creator Fund is a way to give back to millions of people who bring their ideas into videos as well as to inspire other digital enthusiasts, Karan Bedi – CEO, MX Player, said. “Millions of users upload videos daily on the MX TakaTak App. We hope that the creator fund will not only reward them but also inspire them to continue creating impactful content, build an inspiring digital career, and help give back to the society that we all benefit from,” he added.

The MX TakaTak Creator Fund will be open for all Indian citizens and those creators who consistently post original videos or have unique ideas for content across various categories such as education, tech, sports, art, entertainment, fashion and makeup, travel and photography etc. Once selected in the MX TakaTak Creator Fund, the creators will receive regular rewards for their content based on various performance criteria such as uniqueness of their content, authenticity, views, engagement, followers etc. In addition, a select few aspiring creators with story ideas that make a social impact will receive a start-up fund to support the start of their journey on MX TakaTak.

MX TakaTak offers a wide variety of short form content and creation tools like a well organised and exhaustive background music library, advanced beautification tools, new and innovative effects/filters, sound mixing, and voice over recording amongst others. This app aims to nurture and enable digital enthusiasts to build their own success stories as influencers by enjoying and creating imaginative short format videos across genres such as dialogue dubbing, comedy, gaming, DIY, food, sports, memes and many more.

