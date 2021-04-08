MX TakaTak launches #KhelTakaTak challenge as it partners with seven IPL teams

As part of #KhelTakaTak, the platform will introduce weekly challenges like the #FanDanceMove.

Video app MX TakaTak has partnered with seven IPL franchises including Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad as the Official Short Form Video Partner. Catering to over 150 million monthly active users, the platform is now the home of all the fun and entertainment of cricket – from net practice to locker room discussions, quirky dance moves to interesting behind-the-scenes moments. “Our aim has always been to entertain our diverse user base and through this innovative association, users will get a sneak peek into the fun side of cricket, the lives of their favourite teams and cricketers as well as a chance to participate in this year’s tournament fervour with our engaging #KhelTakaTak challenges,” Karan Bedi, CEO, MX Player and MX TakaTak said.

To cash in on the IPL fever, MX TakaTak has rolled out #KhelTakaTak challenge that allows its users to get up-close and personal with their favorite cricket players through a live meet-and-greet. As part of #KhelTakaTak, the platform will introduce weekly challenges like the #FanDanceMove where users can add cricketing moves to their dance videos, the #BatBalance that gets them to multitask keeping a bat on two fingers and the #BolCricket challenge where they complete the commentary in a given situation. Along with these, the #KhelTakaTak challenge enables users to use specifically curated stickers to support their teams along with their respective anthems.

For Vinod Bisht, CEO, Delhi Capitals, this association provides us yet another way to engage with our fans by giving them the opportunity to express themselves in new and creative ways. As for KKR, this partnership is a step step to bring the KKR fans closer to their favourite team. “KKR’s has always valued its commitment towards the fans and with the #KhelTakaTak challenge we want to provide a fun way for fans to engage with the team,” Kaustubh Jha, marketing head, Kolkata Knight Riders, said.

“At the Rajasthan Royals, we place significant emphasis on the entertainment quotient that our franchise is able to deliver to its fans around the globe, and this specially curated partnership with MX TakaTak is a step in the direction of expanding our mediums of providing that entertainment to our fans directly onto their mobile phones,” Chandni Malhotra, general manager, strategic partnerships and alliances, Rajasthan Royals, said.

