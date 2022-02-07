MX Player witness 4.35 billion minutes spent on Games by the users

Closely 96% of playing users belong to the age group below 35 years, with 74.3% being millennials. The male to female ratio is 80:20.

Sharing an overview and performance of its gaming platform in 2021, MX Player states that the last year witnessed a significant rise in the number of visitors and total time spent on the platform. MX Player launched its gaming platform in February 2020, which now hosts more than 100 hyper-casual games. Games in MX Players can be played for free and come with multiple layers of tournaments while offering rewards for winners.

The overview’s key highlights include that users spent 4.35 billion minutes on gaming, with an average of 56 minutes every day. Moreover, 3.7 billion gameplays were recorded, with the highest in a single day being 16.1 million and over 8000 game sessions being completed every minute on the platform.

Bihar came at the top of the list in terms of engagement and gameplays. The non-metro user engagement was 20% higher than the user’s engagement in the metro. The top 10 cities which contributed 66% of the gameplays include Patna, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Mumbai.

As per the report, closely 96% of playing users belong to the age group below 35 years, with 74.3% of them being millennials. At the same time, 94% of gameplays were from users the age of 35, with 69.4% of them being millennials. The male to female ratio is 80:20.

The report also highlighted insights about the gaming genres wherein casual, action, strategy, survival, and arcade constitute nearly 71% of the total gameplay. Bubble Blast has been the most favourite game with more than 336 million gameplays.

