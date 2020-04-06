MX Player signs a content deal with Paramount Pictures and Sony Pictures Television India

The content will also be available in in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

MX Player has inked a content deal with international studios like Paramount Pictures and Sony Pictures Television India. The move comes amidst the nationwide lockdown due to which online streaming platforms are witnessing a spike in time spent on online content. Since, the Indian film and television industry had decided to halt shoots as a preventive measure, most broadcasters have run out of fresh content. With an increase in content consumption, viewers are now shifting to over-the-top platforms to be entertained.

“Films have been an integral part of the Indian content consumption pattern and curating global content in languages and expressions they understand has always been MX Player’s vision and forte,” Mansi Shrivastav, head – content acquisitions, MX Player, stated.

With the partnership with Paramount Pictures, MX Player will now be able to provide a host of new content such as, Transformers: The Last Knight, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, G.I Joe: Retaliation, Baywatch, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back featuring leading actors like Dwayne Johnson, Mark Wahlberg, Vin Diesel to name a few. Meanwhile, through Sony Pictures Television India, MX Player will give subscribers access to Spiderman: Homecoming, Baby Driver, The Emoji Movie, The Dark Tower, Blade Runner 2049 and many more. Additionally, the content will be also available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

With 280 million monthly average users (MAU) globally and 175 million MAUs in India, MX Player has emerged as the #1 entertainment app of 2019 in India, according to the annual FICCI Report- ‘The Era of Consumer A.R.T’. MX Player integrates its offline video playing capabilities with a wide library of over 150,000 hours of premium content across 10 languages. The library includes MX originals, movies, web series, TV shows, news, audio music and games. From the stable of Times Internet (the digital venture of Times of India) the streaming app stands at the seventh position in the Top Video Streaming Apps By Time Spent, worldwide according to App Annie’s report titled ‘State of the Mobile 2020’.

