MX Player launches self-serve ad platform MX Advantage

MX Player has launched MX Advantage, a one-stop solution for brands across India to leverage the power of content across formats, languages, and genres. MX Advantage aims to empower the digital advertising industry to advertise across all forms of entertainment through impact-driven campaigns, thus helping them maximise ROI and achieve business objectives.

As technology continues to infiltrate every aspect of people’s lives, convenience is more important now than ever before for businesses of all sizes, Nikhil Gandhi, chief operating officer, MX Player, said. “We are India’s first entertainment super app driven by high-tech innovations and offers content that appeals to our consumers. We understand Bharat, which has led us to be the second-largest video platform in India with 236 million users, which helps advertisers reach a larger audience in today’s highly competitive market. MX Advantage is a one-stop solution for advertisers of all sizes and budgets including our current partner advertisers,” he added.

MX Advantage is a platform for all of MX Player’s existing and new advertisers to launch ad offerings. The platform will give brands an opportunity to advertise across all forms of entertainment on OTT, gaming, music, live, video streaming amongst other features available on MX Player. It’s an opportunity to build plans that deliver across their marketing objectives be it branding, consideration, intent and purchase. It has a larger outreach and impact through multiple ad offerings such as video and display ads, live streaming, sponsorships, rich media ads and entertainment commerce.

As per the company, the platform has been introduced to make MX inventory directly available to small, medium and large business owners, marketing managers, media agencies, SMEs, metros and non-metro advertisers. With key benefits like customisation and complete campaign control, the self-serve platform offers immersive ad formats across tabs such as video, display, audio and content solutions that will help drive brand awareness and engagement.

MX Player has also partnered with a technology platform, DanAds, to make its engaging media and industry-leading advertising solutions available to small and medium businesses in India through MX Advantage. For Istvan Beres, CEO and co-founder, DanAds, with a strong foothold in India and growing global presence, MX Player is well-positioned to take full advantage of the benefits offered by self-serve advertising. “Streaming TV is one of the hottest formats right now for sponsored content and we look forward to offering an engaging and dynamic solution for MX Player’s portfolio of advertisers. Speed, ease-of-use, and flexible budgets are some of the most important factors for SME advertisers and DanAds is proud to partner with MX Player to offer just that.”

MX Player claims to have over 300 million monthly active users globally, 236 million monthly active users in India recording an average time spent of 56 minutes per user per day with over 200,000 hours of content, more than 800 original series, webseries, international and dubbed content and over 10 billion minutes of monthly watch time.

