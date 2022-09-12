MX Player gets into a multi-year partnership with Lionsgate for Hollywood content

Expanding its library of international content, advertising based video-on-demand platform MX Player has partnered with Lionsgate to bring premium Hollywood content on its platform. Hunger Games: Mockingjay part 1, Hunger Games: Mockingjay part 2, War (2007) and Destruction: Las Vegas (2013) are among the recommended titles for Sep 2022 on MX Player.

MX Player has continually and consistently brought diverse content to the platform across genres, formats and languages, Mansi Shrivastav, senior vice president – content acquisitions and alliances, MX Player, said. “Our partnership with Lionsgate allows us to bring some of the most popular and commercially acclaimed Hollywood films to our viewers in their local languages. This partnership also enables us to attract new users to the platform while consolidating our existing audience base,” she added.

Through this partnership with Lionsgate, MX Player will gain access to the latest Hollywood movies, further diversifying its existing content library and making available films for viewers in a language of their preference. “Lionsgate has been bullish for its compelling content slate, and we are looking forward to partnering with MX Player as this will multiply our consumption, reaching out to maximum viewer base. It’s all about genre-diversification, breaking language barriers and having the best stories to watch. This alliance is all set to grow with multiple Lionsgate titles made available on the platform, spoiling viewers for choice,” Gayathiri Guliani, VP, licensing and content partnerships, Lionsgate, stated.

Bolstering its library with content that has a universal appeal, MX Player claims to clock an average time spent of 56 minutes per user per day, with over 200,000 hours of content across 800 original series, web series, international and dubbed content and has inked partnerships to make quality content available for all its users. Through this association, MX Player consumers in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives will now have access to more than 50 Hollywood blockbuster films dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in a year.

