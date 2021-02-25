MX Player appoints Siddharth Mantri as senior vice president product

Mantri was previously with Grab, Singapore

Entertainment app MX Player has appointed Siddharth Mantri as senior vice president – product. Mantri will be responsible for driving a differentiated product strategy for all its brand offerings across OTT video, music, games, and short form video platform, MX TakaTak. As a part of this role, he will lead product development and analytics in India, China and Singapore and will craft the product vision and roadmap for MX businesses worldwide.

With 17 years of experience globally and within India, Mantri has delivered innovation, growth and profitability for businesses across digital entertainment, consumer lifestyle, digital content protection and enterprise services and platforms. A University of Michigan, Ann Arbor alumni, his extensive experience includes holding key positions at Microsoft, Seattle for over 12 years and more recently at Grab, Singapore.

In his stint at Microsoft, he invented the zero-touch customer experience for new enterprise owned PC deployments aka Windows Autopilot and led product development across Media Center, Live Mesh (OneDrive), XBOX, Windows Enterprise and Endpoint Manager. At Grab, he led the SuperApp and consumer experience divisions, responsible for transforming Grab from ridesharing into a daily-use SuperApp in South East Asia.

In his role at MX, Mantri is looking forward to breaking new ground in the digital entertainment space, delivering the best-in-class entertainment experience to consumers and contributing towards the growth and success of the entertainment platform.

MX Player caters to over 200 million monthly active users in India, integrating all forms of entertainment on one platform – including video playback, streaming video, music and games while MX TakaTak is home to over 15 million unique content creators and 100 million monthly active users. The app is available across Android, iOS, Web, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV and OnePlus TV amongst others.

Read Also: Brands must make empathy the future of experience: Adobe Report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook