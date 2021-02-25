  • MORE MARKET STATS

MX Player appoints Siddharth Mantri as senior vice president product

By: |
Updated: Feb 25, 2021 3:35 PM

Mantri will lead strategy, product development and analytics

Mantri was previously with Grab, SingaporeMantri was previously with Grab, Singapore

Entertainment app MX Player has appointed Siddharth Mantri as senior vice president – product. Mantri will be responsible for driving a differentiated product strategy for all its brand offerings across OTT video, music, games, and short form video platform, MX TakaTak. As a part of this role, he will lead product development and analytics in India, China and Singapore and will craft the product vision and roadmap for MX businesses worldwide.

With 17 years of experience globally and within India, Mantri has delivered innovation, growth and profitability for businesses across digital entertainment, consumer lifestyle, digital content protection and enterprise services and platforms. A University of Michigan, Ann Arbor alumni, his extensive experience includes holding key positions at Microsoft, Seattle for over 12 years and more recently at Grab, Singapore.

Related News

In his stint at Microsoft, he invented the zero-touch customer experience for new enterprise owned PC deployments aka Windows Autopilot and led product development across Media Center, Live Mesh (OneDrive), XBOX, Windows Enterprise and Endpoint Manager. At Grab, he led the SuperApp and consumer experience divisions, responsible for transforming Grab from ridesharing into a daily-use SuperApp in South East Asia.

In his role at MX, Mantri is looking forward to breaking new ground in the digital entertainment space, delivering the best-in-class entertainment experience to consumers and contributing towards the growth and success of the entertainment platform.

MX Player caters to over 200 million monthly active users in India, integrating all forms of entertainment on one platform – including video playback, streaming video, music and games while MX TakaTak is home to over 15 million unique content creators and 100 million monthly active users. The app is available across Android, iOS, Web, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV and OnePlus TV amongst others.

Read Also: Brands must make empathy the future of experience: Adobe Report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. MX Player appoints Siddharth Mantri as senior vice president product
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Government issues new guidelines for social media platforms, digital news sites and video streaming platforms
2Brands must make empathy the future of experience: Adobe Report
363% urban Indians do not mind watching ads in exchange for free content: YouGov Report