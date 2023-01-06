Muthoot Finance unveils new TVC campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan

Muthoot Finance has rolled out its new ‘Kholiye Khushiyon Ki Tijori!’ campaign, featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan. According to the company, the campaign will be carried out across TV, print, out-of-home (OOH), cable TV, ground activation, and various digital initiatives.

In general, the gold owned by people stays idle and is not monetised, for reasons such as it does not cross one’s mind or because of old-world beliefs or social taboo, Abhinav Iyer, senior general manager, marketing and strategy, The Muthoot Group, said. “Our new marketing campaign encourages people to consider Muthoot Finance Gold Loans and nudges loan seekers to unlock their gold lying idle in safes and lockers,” he added.

The television commercial (TVC) talks about the brand’s unique aspects, including its claims on the large network of branches, the number of people whose lives the brand has impacted, the safety and security that it provides to the pledged gold, and its gold loan at home service. The campaign also provides cues to audiences about the various purposes for which a gold loan can be availed such as for kick-starting a new startup venture, making a down payment for a new home, or bringing home a pet.

Also Read Warner Bros. Discovery bags broadcasting rights for Bangladesh Premier League

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook