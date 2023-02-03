Muthoot Finance signs Madhuri Dixit as their brand ambassador

Muthoot Finance has signed Madhuri Dixit as its brand ambassador.

The brand also continues to have Amitabh Bachchan as their brand ambassador as well.

Commenting about the development, Alexander George Muthoot, joint managing director, The Muthoot Group said, “We are very delighted to welcome Madhuri Dixit to The Muthoot Group family as our Brand Ambassador. We are confident that her association with us will greatly help in taking the brand to much greater heights. We continue to have Amitabh Bachchan as our brand ambassador as well.”

He further added, “Madhuri has demonstrated a strong connection with diverse audiences through her performances, for a long period of time. Our brand resonates with her on-screen legacy and off-screen image, which makes her a natural and cultural fit for our brand.”

Sharing her thoughts on the appointment, Madhuri Dixit said, “I am happy to be associated with the brand with a legacy of transforming lives.”

