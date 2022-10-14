Muthoot Finance launches its latest ‘Put your Gold to Work’ campaign

Muthoot Finance has rolled out its latest 360-degree marketing campaign which features its new mascot ‘Goldman’ who drives the message, ‘Put your Gold to Work’ for various credit needs. The campaign was conceptualised and designed by Maitri Advertising Works. According to the company, the campaign uses a mix of TV, print, radio, cable TV, magazines, theatre, multiplex, over-the-top (OTT), below-the-line (BTL), on ground activations, out-of-home (OOH), Youtube, social media, and other digital assets to amplify the message.

There is only a partial population that considers gold loan as a quick and easy solution, but the ground is broader and deeper for us to explore, KR Bijimon, executive director, Muthoot Finance, said. “Through this campaign, we wanted to amplify the trust and faith instated in our name to a newer and larger set of younger audience. We believe that the younger people today are financially literate, and our gold loans are an ideal fit to meet their varied financial needs,” he added.

This campaign highlights how gold loans can meet the financial needs of people across classes and various situations, and the convenience of availing one over other credit options in the market. It uses instances like studying abroad, business requirements, and home improvement to showcase how idle gold can be put to use by its owners.

