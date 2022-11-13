Muscle & Strength India expands to new cities in north India

Muscle & Strength India has expanded its brand presence in northern India with the launch of four new brick-and-mortar stores in New Delhi and Mohali. According to the brand, around 50 percent share of the business was acquired from the northern region of the country. Additionally, it said that the brand plans to strengthen its on-ground presence in north India by adding 20 more stores in the next year.

It has been our top priority to widen our network and deepen our presence across India. North India is a key market for the brand and we are delighted to further expand our operations in the region, Praveen Chirania, founder, Muscle and Strength India, said. “We will also continue to expand our footprint in newer cities in northern India in the coming months and are confident that the region will certainly provide more to our revenue basket in the near future. Apart from metros, we are also witnessing demand in the tier-2 and tier-3 cities,” he added.

The company claims that in an attempt to deepen its presence in the growing nutrition supplement market, it has expanded and ventured into the states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, among others. The company currently claims to have 25 stores that are spread across multiple cities.

Also Read: Musk to probably bring back Twitter Blue; worried as Twitter loses advertisers and subscribers

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook