Mumbai Police promotes the need for self-policing in its latest campaign

The campaign was released on the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police

In order to strengthen its fight against coronavirus, Mumbai Police encouraged the people of the city to take over the responsibility of the force through its new film #MainBhiMumbaiPolice. Created by Lowe Lintas and Mogae Media, the film aims to promote self-policing as a tool to deal with covid 19 effectively.

The film showcases various members of households ensuring that their family members stay inside their homes and keeping away from any risk of infection. According to Sagar Kapoor, CCO, Lowe Lintas, as the Mumbai Police is working relentlessly by risking themselves out there to keep everyone safe in every manner possible, as a citizen the least that can be done to help them is to partner them in their efforts during lockdown. “It is the responsibility of each and every household to look after their family members and stop them from venturing out during the lockdown. Staying true to the spirit, the whole campaign has been created by staying at home. All partners connected digitally and executed the campaign from their respective homes,” he added.

The #MainBhiMumbaiPolice was released on the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police giving out the message to people to consider themselves as an extension of the force. “If you are with us in the fight, joining in by doing simple things from home, you can proudly say- #MainBhiMumbaiPolice,” the official handle wrote on the platform.

As the pandemic continues to impact millions of lives all over the world, the initiative by Mumbai police highlights the need for a joint approach by both the citizens as well as the force to tackle the growing problem and stop the spread of the virus.

Read Also: ITC salutes frontline workers for their efforts during coronavirus

Read Also: Why brands are leaning towards CPA model for influencer marketing

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook