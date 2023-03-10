Mumbai Indians unveils new playing kit ahead of IPL 2023

The Mumbai Indians have unveiled their official playing kit for the upcoming 2023 season of the Indian Premier League, designed by the duo Shantanu & Nikhil. As per the franchise, the new jersey embodies the essence of Mumbai in its iconic blue and gold colors.

The official collection, including match and training jerseys, will be available for purchase exclusively on MI Shop from March 10 for the first seven days, before becoming available on multiple platforms.

Furthermore, this year, the MI Paltan fans will have the opportunity to customize their jerseys with their names and preferred number. The design of the jersey celebrates the spirit of Mumbai, with elements that symbolize the city, such as the famous Kaali Peeli ride, Sea Link, and the skyline.

“Our team jersey is a reflection of the ethos of Mumbai Indians. Over the years, Mumbai Indians have been home to many aspirations which have emerged as inspiring stories. This is synonymous to the spirit of Mumbai which opens its arms with opportunities to every individual who dreams and believes in his future.” said Mumbai Indians’ spokesperson.



Along with the jersey launch, the Mumbai Indians also launched their membership packages across multiple tiers for fans of all ages.

“Millions commuting from comfort to the brink of breakdowns that eventually convert their saw dust aspirations to flickering gold. A city surrounded by the depth of Arabian Sea and heights of human aspirations that reportedly never sleeps. If India was a poet, Mumbai is the verse that makes it a legend with each dreamer contributing syllables weaving in a beautiful poetry.” said Shantanu and Nikhil.

