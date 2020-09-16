Mumbai Indians onboards Cadbury, Marriott Bonvoy and Colgate as sponsors

Cadbury Dairy Milk has replaced Burger King for the non-leading trouser.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchisee Mumbai Indians has signed multi-year deals with Cadbury, Marriott Bonvoy, William Lawson and Colgate, adding them to its sponsorship kitty. This move has enabled the defending champions to register an growth in its tally of brand associations for IPL 2020 and beyond. The franchise already has Samsung, Usha, Colors and Jio as sponsors continuing from previous seasons. As per the Duff & Phelps’ market research in their annual report released last September 2019, Mumbai Indians topped the charts for the fourth consecutive year with 8.5% increase in the brand valuation.

The strong mix of international and Indian brands like Dream11, Kingfisher, boAt, Kotak has enabled the title-holders to match their last years’ sponsorship revenues, continuing to be the market leaders among IPL franchises. Among the new brand partnerships, Marriott Bonvoy, Colgate and William Lawson were signed early this year for long-term multi-year deals keeping the original IPL 2020 time frame of April. Cadbury Dairy Milk has replaced Burger King for the non-leading trouser. According to the franchisee, Mumbai Indians commands a premium owing to its on-field success, balanced with non-controversial off field brand stature.

“We pride ourselves on how the brand Mumbai Indians is perceived among our loyal fans and global brands; and our success in the Indian Premier League, second to none, is a testament to our ideologies. Mumbai Indians has always had brand-partners, which command respect in the industry and have a high pedigree, as long-term partners. Together, with the support of our partners, i.e., fans and sponsors, we have built a strong brand ‘Mumbai Indians’,” a Mumbai Indian spokesperson said in a statement.

