Mumbai Indians onboard Usha International as official partner and BKT Tires as tire partner

Slated to start in Chennai on April 9, 2021, the 14th edition of the tournament will be held across six Indian cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

Mumbai Indians continues its association with Usha International as the official partner of the franchise for the upcoming IPL and has roped in Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT Tires) as the official tire partner. “We are pleased to continue our association with Usha International and BKT Tires. We have always believed in having long-standing relationships with our brand partners and our association with Usha and BKT Tires reflects the faith and commitment vested in each other by both brands over the course of all these years,” Mumbai Indians spokesperson stated.

As part of the association, the Usha logo will be seen on the leading side caps and helmets of MI players and on the mat during specified match toss. Geared solely to cater to online/TV audiences this year, the stadium will also have a massive LED wall, jumbo screens, and perimeter boards across the ground, which will play up the Usha brand at various points during the game. Due to Covid-mandated restrictions, the focus is on creating virtual experiences and Usha has planned a series of activations straddling various digital platforms to grow stakeholder engagement and brand recall. This includes contests on days when Mumbai Indians is playing, wherein consumers can win an opportunity to virtually interact with their favourite MI players. Additionally, Usha will also launch a unique digital campaign, featuring select players.

For Rajiv Poddar, joint managing director, BKT Tires, cricket is a game that is greatly loved and followed all over India. “We believe in building legacies and in the fruits of hard work and tenacity, which is resonated through all of our international sports partnerships. We are truly proud to be associated yet again with an iconic team that has created such a name for itself in the sport and reflects our great belief in excellence and persistence”, he added.

Usha International has been Mumbai Indian’s official partner for the eight consecutive years, while BKT tires is the team’s official tire partner for the second consecutive year.

