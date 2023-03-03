Mumbai Indians launch their inaugural campaign ‘Aali Re’ for WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians have unveiled a brand new marketing campaign, Aali Re, which celebrates women and their incredible spirit. As per company, Aali Re is a simple yet powerful twist to the iconic clarion call of Aala Re associated with the Mumbai Indians. As per the company,the 360-degree campaign will be spread across various mediums such as TV, digital, outdoor, and radio, with the Aali Re anthem being a particular highlight, inspired by the original ‘Aala Re’ anthem, which now features women vocalist.

The campaign aims to capture that zest and herald the beginning of something special and path-breaking. Mumbai Indians have always championed equal opportunities for boys and girls in sports and education, and to further cement the philosophy, Aali Re, which means ‘she has arrived’, celebrates the pioneering bunch of women who will be the first to don the iconic and customized blue and gold with a dash of coral, jersey in the WPL.

Explaining the campaign further, a Mumbai Indians spokesperson says, “With this being the inaugural edition, the Mumbai Indians women’s team will have the opportunity to shape the future of women’s cricket and young women in sports. They will also inspire countless girls to make a career in sport and also encourage families to support budding athletes. Our campaign Aali Re captures that emotion.”

