Mumbai City FC ropes in PUMA as official Kit Partner

PUMA has a relationship with City Football Group and provides the kits for Manchester City, Melbourne City FC, Girona FC, Montevideo City Torque and Sichuan Jiuniu.

Global sports brand PUMA has entered into a strategic long-term partnership with Mumbai City FC. As part of the deal, PUMA will become the official Kit Partner of the Club, starting the 2020-21 football season. This announcement demonstrates PUMA’s commitment to continue investing in Indian football and pioneering new ways to develop the sport through leagues and grassroot programs. “PUMA shares Mumbai City FC’s ambitions to push boundaries within our industries and support the communities in which we operate. This coming season is set to be a very exciting one for our club and we look forward to having PUMA at the heart of it,” Bimal Parekh, co-owner of Mumbai City FC, said.

With an aim to identify and develop footballing talent in India, PUMA and Mumbai City FC will continue to prioritise grassroot programs and youth initiatives that will give children an early exposure into the world of football. City Football Group is currently providing advisory services to Mumbai City FC. CFG has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority investment in Mumbai City FC. The purchase is awaiting final approvals. PUMA has a relationship with City Football Group and provides the kits for Manchester City, Melbourne City FC, Girona FC, Montevideo City Torque and Sichuan Jiuniu.

For Abhishek Ganguly, general manager, PUMA India and Southeast Asia, Mumbai City FC has many promising talents who are committed to write a new chapter in Indian football. “They are a fantastic team and It’s great to see how City Football Group’s global experience and expertise support has been transformative for the club. We are looking forward to supporting their collective ambitions as they strive for continued success on the pitch in the upcoming season,” he added.

Read Also: TAM Media Research launches CRISP to help decode consumer sentiments

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook