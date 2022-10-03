Mumbai City FC onboards DreamSetGo as official ticketing partner

DreamSetGo (DSG) has partnered with Mumbai City FC to become their ‘official ticketing partner.’ As part of the partnership, DSG and Mumbai City FC will work together to curate unique experiences to drive fan engagement and grow the fan base for the club in India. For Monish Shah, founder and chief business officer, DreamSetGo, this partnership marks DreamSetGo’s entry into Indian football and is an extension of its association with City Football Group. “Their commitment to improving the Indian football ecosystem and our focus on improving fan experiences will play a key role in increasing the fan base for the Club in India,” he added.

Founded in 2014, Mumbai City FC is a Mumbai-based football club that competes in the country’s top-flight league, Indian Super League (ISL). The club claims to lead the football scene from India by not only emerging as the ISL League winners and champions in 2020-2021. The new partnership with the club marks DreamSetGo’s entry into Indian football, following successful partnerships with international football clubs like Manchester City, Chelsea FC and Manchester United. DSG’s association with City Football Group started in 2021 as Manchester City’s Official Football hospitality experiences partner in India.

“We will be welcoming fans back into the stands after two years, DreamSetGo’s know-how and experience of working with international football clubs will play a key role in helping Mumbai City expand and engage with our fan base across India,” Kandarp Chandra, CEO, Mumbai City FC, highlighted.

Through this partnership, fans will currently get access to match tickets for all of Mumbai City FC’s home matches, and gradually exclusive fan experiences such as premium matchday hospitality, opportunity to meet players, watch team training sessions, and more.

