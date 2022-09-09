Mumbai City FC announces Fast&Up as official nutrition partner

Mumbai City FC has announced a partnership with sports and active nutrition brand Fast&Up as the club’s official nutrition partner until the end of the 2022-23 season. “We welcome back Fast&Up as our official nutrition partner for what is going to be a very important football season for us at Mumbai City FC. As a brand, Fast&Up promotes a healthy and active lifestyle and shares our club’s core values. At Mumbai City FC, we have always believed in representing the spirit of our great city and by partnering with Mumbai’s very own organisations, we want to promote the holistic development of Mumbai through the power of sports. Our partnership with Fast&Up back in 2020-21 saw us lift the ISL shield and trophy and we hope our renewed partnership can help us emulate the same success along with them this year,” Kandarp Chandra, CEO, Mumbai City FC said on the association.

“Fast&Up is proud to associate with Mumbai City FC for yet another season of ISL, one of the country’s most celebrated platforms for football enthusiasts. Mumbai City FC is a tough team that’s been in the headlines for its outstanding performance with dynamic, world-class talents as a part of the team. As a homegrown brand, Fast&Up has also been compassionate about providing world-class quality nutrition to our consumers and we are proud to provide it to the team who literally swear by our products,” Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO and co-founder Fast&Up, stated.

Fast&Up is the flagship brand of Fullife Healthcare. Fullife Healthcare Pvt Ltd, the name in nutrition and immunity, was founded in 2011. ‘Fast&Up’ was brought to India in 2015 under their ‘active’ lifestyle segment. Delivering across over 40,000 pincodes, the products are available through an omni-channel structure including D2C, market places and retail. After building an established presence in India and Italy (2018), Fast&Up is now expanding its reach to tap other European co-countries and the American market.

