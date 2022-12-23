Multipl rolls out its ‘EMI wala tag’ campaign

Multipl has launched its ‘EMI wala tag’ campaigns to encourage consumers to look at how they are purchasing things and remove the ‘EMI wala tag’ to avoid any losses. The campaign was conceptualised and produced by OWLED Media Inc. The advertisements show how Multipl is smarter with the globally new model of spending that it has launched, that is ‘invest to spend’.

Multipl allows you to invest for spending goals while also earning returns, Nimisha Sainani, director of marketing, Multipl. “Not just the personalised investments into the market help one multiply their savings before spending, but the other highlight is that the top brands of the nation are now co-investing for increasing the value of users’ savings. There is no buyer’s remorse, no stress about paying after the product is purchased, no debt, and no money lost with Multipl,” he claimed.

Three of the ads in the series stress how outdated it is to mindlessly keep buying on EMI for the sake of impressing others. The first commercial shows how being asked about how a purchase was made can make someone feel like an imposter. The second advertisement exemplifies how people react when they learn that you are an ‘EMI wala’ and how they may perceive you as fake or uncool. And lastly, the third commercial shows how taking out an EMI is a money-losing proposition.

