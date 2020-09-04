MullenLowe Lintas Group launches ‘Restart and Restrat’ framework for brands in challenging times

MullenLowe Lintas Group aims to provide a strategic reference for brands in a dynamic business environment

Marketing communications company MullenLowe Lintas Group has launched ‘Restart and Restrat’ – a framework created to help marketers explore the various recovery paths available to them during the ongoing crisis. Through this framework, MullenLowe Lintas Group aims to provide a strategic reference for brands in a dynamic business environment.

According to the agency, the framework lays significant emphasis on how brands can effectively deal with specific impact on various industries — It could be a business impact due to changed human behaviour or implications of isolating at home, or an impact on the consumer behaviour due to a decline in economic activity. “Given the slowdown, consumers’ spending and their current lifestyles and behaviours are witnessing a readjustment. Through targeted solutions and focused actionable strategies in the immediate and long term, the framework will help brands navigate and overcome previously unforeseen challenges,” MullenLowe Lintas Group said in a statement.

According to Virat Tandon, group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group, we are all witnessing the seismic impact of the current crisis on business, but even more significant is the way in which human lives are being affected. “Restart and Restrat is our attempt as consumer experts to identify and predict the shifts in consumer attitudes and behaviours in general and specifically towards key categories. What makes this framework most useful is that these learnings are totally actionable for our client partners through a purpose-built suite of tools that we are deploying through our consulting arm, LinConsult,” he added.

Our ‘Restart and Restrat’ strategic framework not only reveals the gravity of the current situation but also explores a promising recession beating growth strategy that outmaneuvers uncertainty which all clients are confronted with, including specific brand messaging approaches and brand positioning for recovery in different phases in a digitized consumer republic, S. Subramanyeswar, group chief strategy officer, MullenLowe Lintas Group, said.

