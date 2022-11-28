scorecardresearch
MullenLowe Lintas Group India names S.Subramanyeswar as group CEO

Subramanyeswar will continue to lead the strategy function for the India group and remain the chief strategy officer for the MullenLowe Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Subramanyeswar has spent over two decades in the advertising and marketing sector

S.Subramanyeswar was named the group chief executive officer of the MullenLowe Lintas Group India. According to the company, all the functions of the group will now report to Subramanyeswar. Moreover, he will continue to lead the strategy function for the group in India and remain the chief strategy officer for the MullenLowe Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The opportunity that lies ahead in an ever-expanding world of possibilities is limitless, but to seize it, we must focus precisely, move at a rapid pace, and be transformational, S.Subramanyeswar, CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group India, said. “A big part of my job is to widen our creative and strategic aperture to innovatively apply technology and talent to solve new problems for clients, for people, and the world at large,” he added.

He has spent over two decades in the advertising and marketing sector, and has worked at companies such as Wipro, Publics, Rediffusion Y&R, and Saatchi & Saatchi in the Indian, US, and UK markets.

