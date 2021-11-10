MullenLowe Lintas Group forays into content and entertainment business; launches Lintas C:EX

Lintas C:EX Entertainment will create content and IP

MullenLowe Lintas Group has launched a specialised content business unit under the Lintas C:EX (Lintas Creative Executions) brand. The unit called Lintas C:EX Entertainment will create content and IP. The company aims to develop, create, produce and distribute distinct forms of curated and original content cutting across genres, languages and formats. Not only will the unit create original content for various streaming platforms, but it will also work with brand partners to create and distribute ‘content for and by brands’. Lintas C:EX Entertainment will also help brands identify and participate in relevant content-led marketing opportunities.

There is a huge surge of digital content, platforms, creators as well as viewers and this space is only going to grow in the coming year, Virat Tandon, group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group, said. “Lintas is uniquely poised at the intersection of powerful ideas that shape pop culture, master creative storytelling, extraordinary video production ability and ambitious brands and clients. Lintas C:EX Entertainment is the logical next step for us to unlock the huge potential that lies ahead of us. This time, Lintas C:EX Entertainment is a deliberate and a strategic foray into original and branded content space,” he added.

Furthermore, MullenLowe Lintas Group has appointed Yogesh Manwani as president of Lintas C:EX. Manwani has over two decades of experience across different facets of the media and entertainment business having worked in organisations such as Star, ZEE5, and most recently, Applause Entertainment as head revenue and marketing.

For Amer Jaleel, group CCO and chairman, MullenLowe Lintas Group, with the launch of the new unit, the company is breaking the shackles of the ad agency descriptor that they had imposed on themselves. “With Yogesh Manwani at the helm of this completely separate and independent initiative, we are opportunising the era of original content and content for brands, Yogesh Manwani will spearhead, shape and structure Lintas C:EX Entertainment into possibly an equal or bigger rival to our brand and marcomm business,” he highlighted.

In his previous roles, Manwani has managed responsibilities across various content genres – Hindi news, Regional news, regional entertainment, Hindi entertainment and English entertainment – across mediums such as TV and digital. He has handled varied challenges like business launches and turnarounds, brand strategy, customer acquisition and retention, market development and affiliate marketing. In his role as president at Lintas C:EX Entertainment, Yogesh will work with Naveen Gaur, who is responsible for the new and specialised lines of business at MullenLowe Lintas Group. “MullenLowe Lintas Group enjoys a strong reputation of building and successfully transforming many popular and strong brands across various categories thanks to its ability of understanding, forecasting and leveraging consumer behaviour. Backed by strong, fearless and visionary leadership, the Group is on a critical self-transformational journey. Entering the Content business is an integral and important part of this journey and with acceleration of the creator economy it could not have been better timed,” Yogesh Manwani, said.

