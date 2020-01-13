MullenLowe Lintas Group appoints Sonali Khanna to head Lowe Lintas, South

Sonali Khanna has spent nearly 15 years with Lowe Lintas across offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

MullenLowe Lintas Group appoints Sonali Khanna as the head of Lowe Lintas, South. The appointment is effective immediately. With over two decades of experience in the advertising world across categories, including FMCG, confectionery, cosmetics, telecom, media, fashion, foods and jewellery, Khanna has spent nearly 15 years with Lowe Lintas across offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. Some of the key brands that Khanna has worked on include Britannia, Tanishq, Unilever, Sonata, ITC, Paper Boat, Reliance Trends, Glaxo Smithkline, Dabur, Nestle, Hindustan Times and Himalaya. Prior to Lowe Lintas, she worked with Grey Worldwide.

According to Virat Tandon, group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group, Khanna is as adept at strategy as she is at managing client relationships and leading high performance teams, making her an ideal advertising leader. “In her 15 years at Lowe, Khanna has worked on some of the most demanding assignments across offices and brands. And, she has delivered every single time,” he added.

For Sonali Khanna, Lowe Lintas South has always been an enviable operation for MullenLowe Lintas Group. “The office has consistently delivered ground-breaking work for its clients; helping them build brands that are a force to reckon with. What sets us apart is that despite inheriting a large agency DNA, our mind-set still reflects that of a hungry start-up,” she added.

Lowe Lintas is a part of the creative agency MullenLowe Lintas Group, India. Headquartered in Mumbai, Lowe Lintas has a strong presence throughout India with offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, New Delhi (NCR) and Pune. The agency lends its branding, creative and omnichannel expertise to a host of clients in India and the Asia-Pacific including HUL (for which the agency handles over 35 brands), Axis Bank, Britannia, Flipkart, Google, MRF, Tanishq among others. MullenLowe Lintas Group manages over 300 brands across multiple categories with a talent pool of over 700 people and 13 offices across 7 cities.

