MullenLowe Lintas Group elevates Naveen Gaur as group COO, growth and innovation

MullenLowe Lintas Group has elevated Naveen Gaur as group COO, growth and innovation, effective from September 1, 2021. In his new role, Gaur will be responsible for strengthening the areas of marketing services that agencies within the group offer including PR, digital, content creation and production, experiential, design, analytics and MarTech along with leading the marketing, reputation and the strategic growth initiatives. In the next few months, he will be handing over his current responsibilities to the new leadership while the transition will be completed by the end of 2021.

“Naveen remains oddly unserious despite having seen through hundreds of crises. He switches seamlessly and this quality is what Lintas wants to capitalise on to ride into its most transformative phase ever. Naveen will help broaden the scope of what it means to be a brand in the new age,” Amer Jaleel , group CCO and chairman, MullenLowe Lintas Group, said.

As the deputy CEO of Lowe Lintas, he was managing the key business relationships. The agency has bagged multiple large mandates across start-ups and established brands under his leadership. Moreover, he also helped the agency to bolster its relationship with Google, Pernod Ricard, Nestle and Cargill foods. Gaur started his journey with Lintas in 2010 as branch head, Lowe Lintas Delhi.

According to Virat Tandon, group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group, Gaur is a stalwart in the advertising business and is an entrepreneur at heart. Hence, he is the best fit to lead agencies in developing and growing the eco-system. While the group will be looking at serving its existing clients better by using “Hyperbundled” creative solutions process, this eco-system will also develop its independent clients and growth agenda, Tandon added.

“Growth and value creation drive me. The group has entrusted me with this role and responsibility to make some bold moves and create future leading offerings and take the group to the next level. I am looking forward to doing new things that will make me sleepless again,” Gaur stated.

