MullenLowe Group promotes S Subramanyeswar as chief strategy officer for APAC

Subramanyeswar takes up the Asia-Pacific charge with immediate effect

MullenLowe Group on Monday announced the elevation of S Subramanyeswar as chief strategy officer for the Asia-Pacific region. He will continue to lead strategy for brands at MullenLowe Lintas Group as its group chief strategy officer. Subramanyeswar will be based in Mumbai, India, as he takes up the Asia-Pacific charge with immediate effect.

Since joining Lowe Lintas in 2011 as national planning director, Subramanyeswar has led major strategic thoughts or shifts for multiple brands across the clients that the group works on in India, the company said in a statement. “He is a true leader for his team and his clients, helping them achieve new heights professionally and commercially. I am very proud to have him as part of the global planning council, leading MullenLowe Group’s strategic charge across Asia-Pacific countries,” James Fox, global chief strategy officer, MullenLowe Group said.

Subramanyeswar has spent over two decades in advertising and marketing, having worked at Wipro, Publics, Rediffusion Y&R, and Saatchi & Saatchi in the markets of India, US and UK. “In the ten years that he has been at MullenLowe Lintas Group, Subramanyeswar has played a huge role in not just improving and innovating the planning product, but forging strong partnerships with colleagues at the agency, clients and academia. Not to forget his big role in putting us on the global map of effectiveness. Having worked very closely with him over the last 10 years, I have to say that he is clearly one of the top brand strategists in the world. I am extremely happy that he will take his amazing brand of strategic planning beyond South Asia and into all of Asia-Pacific” Virat Tandon, group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group, India, added.

“It is a huge opportunity. At the same time, I’m also grounded on the challenges that lie ahead. And it is that trip and the constraint that also brings out the passion and fierce obsession in me, to do great culture-leading work. I’ll take the rich learning that I had in my ten years at MullenLowe Lintas Group – India, an ecosystem or the fulcrum of marketing, forward,” Subramanyeswar stated in his new role.

Read Also: WinZO bids adieu to Hike after a $12 million share buyback

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook