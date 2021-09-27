Mullen Lintas wins creative mandate for Dr. Vaidya’s

The agency will be responsible for crafting the brand’s strategy and communication

Creative agency Mullen Lintas has won creative mandate for Dr. Vaidya’s, a brand from the house of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG). As part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for crafting the brand’s strategy and communication. The agency will be focusing on building equity for Dr. Vaidya’s, as well as creating communication that helps it achieve its growth aspirations. This move comes after the brand was acquired by RPSG Group last year. The account will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office.

“We were looking for an agency that could understand our brand’s intent and could partner with us in making our growth plan into a reality, and Mullen Lintas we believe is the right partner. We are impressed by the team’s strategic approach on Dr. Vaidya’s and are confident of their creative and digital capabilities as demonstrated over the years on Too Yumm,” Rajeev Khandelwal, CEO FMCG, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, said.

New-age healthcare products company Dr. Vaidya’s brings 5,000 years of Ayurvedic science to the people of the 21st century. It offers India’s ancient knowledge of Ayurveda in a format that is appealing to modern consumers, Mullen Lintas said in an official statement. Moreover, it manufactures and retails a wide range of Ayurvedic products including FDA-approved formulations for various ailments such as arthritis, diabetes, asthma, hypertension, cholesterol and liver disease, the statement added.

“We have been brand partners to the RPSG Group since 2017 and are delighted to take this association forward with Dr. Vaidya’s. The brand operates in a rapidly growing category and we are excited to partner with the client team to deliver effective strategies and creative solutions to deliver an unfair share of attention for Dr. Vaidya’s.” Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas, stated.

