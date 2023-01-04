Mullen Lintas unveiled as creative partner for Okaya Battery

Battery manufacturer Okaya Battery has announced the appointment of Mullen Lintas as its creative partner. The account will be managed by the Gurugram office of Mullen Lintas.

It’s a somewhat commoditised category with trade playing a huge role in influencing the purchase decision, Hari Krishnan, chief executive officer (CEO), Mullen Lintas, said. “Our intent would be to build consideration and preference for Okaya and change the purchase decision process with our ‘challenger’ approach,” he added.

As per a company statement, the agency will leverage the company’s product portfolio which also includes SMF batteries, e-rickshaw batteries and inverter batteries. Mullen Lintas will aim to attract new consumer segments and build preference for the brand via multiple communication channels, it further asserted.

We have some ambitious plans for the future and we were looking for a creative partner who could deliver impact, Arush Gupta, director, Okaya Batteries, said. “With Mullen Lintas’ approach to strategy and creative, we look forward to creating significant market impact for Okaya with them,” Gupta added.

