Mullen Lintas rolls out a new campaign for Vadilal Quick Treat Ice Cream featuring Ranveer Singh

Vadilal Industries International Business has released a new campaign in the overseas market for their flagship ice creams range – Vadilal Ice Cream. The campaign has been conceived by Mullen Lintas Delhi and features brand ambassadors. Through the campaign, the brand reiterates that ‘joy is to be lived in the now and any moment wasted is a moment lost’.

The idea of the new campaign is to give a fresh new imagery to Vadilal Quick Treat Ice Cream which, for the people in USA and Indians abroad, is more so a nostalgic buy. The ad film by Mullen Lintas filled with a colourful and energetic vibe aims to stay relevant by appealing to the youth. “Vadilal is one such iconic brand that has been loved across ages by Indians in the domestic Indian market and abroad alike. We have the widest and most colourful range of Indian ice creams available in the US and more than 40 other markets around the globe,” Shreshth Jhawar, CEO, Vadilal Industries USA, said.

Mullen Lintas recently won the business of Vadilal Ice Creams (international business) – the Indian ice cream brand, on the back of its creative and strategic capabilities and are currently responsible for Vadilal Ice Creams’ brand campaign mandate.

The campaign hinges on the insight that time, tide and ice-creams wait for no man and joy is to be lived in the now, without wasting a moment. Vadilal ice-cream reminds people about this by showing what it is like to truly experience a moment with its unbeatable taste, texture and flavours. Ranveer Singh’s personality further adds to the message the brand aims to convey. The celebrity depicts the different types of flavours in a youthful/trendy way to urge the audience to go and savour every moment with Vadilal Ice Creams. “You have to have it before it melts, that is an inherent thing about ice creams. We derived a life philosophy using exactly that as an analogy and who better to endorse it but Ranveer Singh, who embodies that. With this campaign we launched the brand’s tagline – ‘har moment ko right kar’,.” Garima Khandelwal, CCO, Mullen Lintas, stated

The campaign has been live across TV, radio, cinema and the brand’s online channels as well as other offline mediums.

