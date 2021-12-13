Mullen Lintas Mumbai wins brand and creative communications mandate for Tata Studi

The agency won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch

Mullen Lintas Mumbai has won brand and creative communications mandate for edtech platform Tata Studi, a part of Tata ClassEdge. As part of this partnership, the agency will craft the creative strategy for the launch of learning app Tata Studi. The account will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office. The agency won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch.

“Tata Studi is an education product based on principles of ‘Science of Learning’. We want children to plan their studies and learn for understanding, so that they can use their learning in real life. Planning for any activity helps reduce pressure and it is true even for studying. Lintas impressed us with their knowledge of the EdTech segment and creativity in understanding our value proposition accurately. We welcome Mullen Lintas as our brand partners for Tata Studi,” Sachin Torne, chief, B2C, Tata ClassEdge, said.

According to Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas, while they have witnessed the accelerated boom in the edtech category, especially during the last two years, they are also aware of the problems children have been facing porting to this new ‘Study-from-home’ culture. Most parents are perplexed about the role they must play when it comes to supporting and guiding their children with their studies and that is where Tata Studi comes in, Krishnan noted.

“With a scientifically developed platform, tools and modules, Tata Studi helps a child take control of their studies by helping them plan better. We look forward to this exciting journey ahead in enabling students and parents to reimagine the way they learn, with Tata Studi,” Krishnan added further.

