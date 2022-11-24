Mullen Lintas Mumbai bags creative mandate for Saffola Honey and Soya ranges

Mullen Lintas Mumbai has been awarded the creative mandate for Saffola Honey and Saffola Soya following a multi-agency pitch. As per the company, the agency has set up a new multi-disciplinary team to handle the mandate for the new Saffola brands.

It was a great challenge that was posed by the marketing brief, to create a distinct brand narrative in a category that has seen the dominance of one brand, Hari Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer, Mullen Lintas, said. ” We were able to define the business objective and the problem definition sharply and then we went on to identify consumer insights that were rooted in some category/product truths which could help build a new narrative in a category where the purchase decision is almost habitual or routine,” he added.

Saffola claims to offer a range of heart-healthy foods and a line of products that have been formulated to integrate health into everyday life. The honey market in India reached a value of INR 21.1 billion in 2021. Going forward, experts expect the market to reach INR 38.3 billion by 2027, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.31% during 2022-2027, it further claimed.

