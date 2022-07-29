Mullen Lintas Delhi bags the creative duties for Vadilal Ice Creams

Vadilal Industries Ltd. has recently appointed Mullen Lintas Delhi as the creative agency for its global brand campaign. The agency won this business on the back of its creative and strategic capabilities. They will be responsible for Vadilal Ice Creams’ creative mandate for International Business.

Vadilal has bringing ice-cream experience to people across the world for over 115 years. With this association, the brand is now looking to take a communication leap with a well-designed marketing campaign.

“We were impressed with the deep understanding of the category and consumer demonstrated, and of course by the creative firepower on display by the team. We look forward to a strong and effective long-term partnership with Mullen Lintas,” Shreshth Jhawar, CEO, Vadilal Industries USA, said.

Mullen Lintas will be responsible for driving growth objectives and business opportunities in the international markets for Vadilal Ice Creams. The agency will strategise and execute the brand’s communication for a mega campaign designed exclusively for its international markets – across countries such as USA, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe, Singapore, Middle East, among others.

“Vadilal (USA) is synonymous with joy and delight and moments of fun and happiness. Our efforts would be to build a brand narrative that consolidates these emotions around the brand in a manner that is uniquely ingrained in the Mullen Lintas’ Challenger Thinking philosophy,” Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas stated.

The account will be led by the Mullen Lintas team in New Delhi.

Launched in 2015, Mullen Lintas is a creative agency headquartered in Mumbai with presence in key cities of Bangalore and New Delhi. MullenLowe Lintas Group (India) is amongst the largest country operations of the global MullenLowe Group (IPG). MullenLowe Lintas Group has two creative agencies – Lowe Lintas and Mullen Lintas. The group claims to manage 300 brands across multiple categories with a talent pool of over 600 people and 13 offices across seven cities.

Read Also: Publicis Media bags PepsiCo India’s media mandate

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook