Mullen Lintas conceptualises a new campaign for Too Yumm

The agency has treated Too Yumm's old ads and repurposed them into an entirely different looking new film

Too Yumm Karare, the snack brand by Guiltfree Industries, has launched a new campaign #LoopMeinKhao with Virat Kohli, the brand’s ambassador, at the centre. Conceptualised by Mullen Lintas Mumbai, the film has been launched across multiple mediums including digital display, TV and social media.

For the newly launched campaign, the agency has treated Too Yumm’s old ads and repurposed them into an entirely different looking new film. The agency created a music track and then layered it with carefully selected videos from old ads and some relevant graphics. The film leverages Virat Kohli during one of the most popular events in the world right now – Dream11 IPL 2020.

With Too Yumm Karare – we wanted to deliver a creative which despite the limitations of shooting in a shutdown would be clutter breaking, Rajeev Khandelwal, CEO – RPSG FMCG, said. “Mullen Lintas and team came out with a creative approach and have delivered a commercial which has a fresh ring to it. I am hopeful that it will resonate well with our young millennial consumer,” he added.

According to Garima Khandelwal and Azazul Haque, CCOs, Mullen Lintas, snacking as a category is about binging and ‘loop’ as a keyword connotes that in sync with the many things we do in a loop, in the way we even consume entertainment. “Using the face of the brand with existing assets but using the footage on a loop gave us a creative hook to package the campaign building taste as the undeniable key take out,” they stated further on the campaign.

