Mullen Lintas Bangalore names Siddhartha Roy as the new executive director

Left to Right: Siddhartha Roy and Kishore Subramanian

Bangalore division of Mullen Lintas has named Siddhartha Roy as the new executive director. Prior to Roy, Kishore Subramanian, who led Mullen Lintas’ agency office for over 4 years has now been appointed as planning head of Lowe Lintas, Bangalore. Prior to Mullen Lintas, Roy was strategy lead at 82.5 Communications before moving to Mullen Lintas. The new appointments are effective immediately.

With a career spanning over two decades, Siddhartha Roy has worked with multiple network agencies including Ogilvy, Everest Y&R and Publicis Ambience. As COO, he helmed the operations of Happy Creative – scaling it up to its eventual merger with the Dentsu Aegis Network India group as Happy McGarryBowen. His experience includes working on brands such as Cadbury, ITC, Vodafone, Flipkart, Myntra, Ola, Srilanka Telecom, US Aid, Nestle, Coca Cola, Himalaya, among others.

Kishore Subramanian has been the branch head at the Bangalore office of Mullen Lintas since inception for over four years now. Under his leadership, the agency added key businesses such as Himalaya Face Care, Ruosh, Fossil, Karur Vysya Bank, Quikr and Cleartrip. Additionally, he delivered some of the agency’s most popular, path-breaking work during his time there. With a career spanning over 23 years, Subramanian has been with the Lintas group for over 17 years. During his previous stints with Lowe Lintas where, he worked on brands like Britannia, Tanishq, Fastrack, and Kissan both as an account person and as a strategic planner.

According to Virat Tandon, group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group, Roy’s ability to hyper-bundle the group’s services and give unfair share of attention to brands will benefit Mullen Lintas Bangalore. Kishore Subramaniam, he added, is a planner by nature, hence, he has the capability to develop a strong planning product.