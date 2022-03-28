Mullen Lintas bags the creative mandate for Kolkata Knight Riders

As a part of the mandate, the creative agency will be delivering the franchise’s campaign idea for the latest IPL season

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has appointed Mullen Lintas as its communication partner for Tata Indian Premier League 2022. As a part of the mandate, the creative agency will be delivering the franchise’s campaign idea, along with the brand film, on-ground and digital activations, and KKR’s internal branding and team manifesto for the current IPL season. The account will be handled from the agency’s Mumbai office.

KKR fans have always been the focus of the franchise’s campaigns, Binda Dey, CMO, Kolkata Knight Riders said. “Our new campaign for this game season, designed by the Mullen Lintas team, aims to capture the frenzy and love our fans have always shown us unconditionally. We look forward to watching our fans cheer us on as they always have and have a great season together,” she added.

For Priya Balan, executive director, Mullen Lintas, IPL is as much about the franchises and players as it is about fans. “The game is incomplete without the latter. Teams thrive on fans’ love and enjoy a sense of responsibility towards them. IPL is a shared space between the team’s players and their fans. Being the year of change and induction of new team members, our campaign for KKR seeks to strengthen and widen this beautiful bond with its large community of fans,” she stated, referring to the association.

The Knight Riders brand has two professional teams under its wings – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League. KKR has made three appearances in the IPL final, winning the championship twice.

Read Also: Kalyan Jewellers to appoint Vinod Rai as chairman

Read Also: Harsh Shah elevated as the managing partner of Dentsu Webchutney

Read Also: Somany Ceramics appoints L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as its creative agency of record

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook