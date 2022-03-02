Mullen Lintas bags the creative mandate for ITC’s Fabelle

Mullen Lintas’ Bangalore office will lead the account

ITC’s luxury brand of handcrafted chocolate, Fabelle, has awarded its creative mandate to Mullen Lintas. The agency will help the brand shift the perception of Fabelle from luxury chocolates to unparalleled, distinguished chocolate experiences. Mullen Lintas’ Bangalore office will lead the account.

“Fabelle is on a journey to change the way Indians experience chocolates with our one-of-a-kind multi-sensorial indulgences. With Mullen Lintas’s strong hold in strategic thinking and creative acumen, we look forward to strengthening our journey in the chocolate segment. With this partnership we aim to redefine chocolate category codes,” Anuj Rustagi, chief operating officer – chocolates, confectionery, coffee and new categories – food division, ITC Limited said.

India’s chocolate market, valued at $1.9 billion in 2020, is among the fastest-growing chocolate markets in the world. A study done by IMARC Group pegs the market growth at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2026. “Fabelle must find its space in the consideration set of this rising segment of premium chocolate consumers,” the company said.

As per Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas, Fabelle is a multi-sensorial, luxuriant, indulgence. “Our challenge is to bring alive a whole new experience in indulgence for Fabelle. We were able to demonstrate an in-depth understanding of the consumer behaviour in the luxury category and the creative strategy and expressions were focused on redefining desire & indulgence. We look forward to crafting new stories for Fabelle,” Krishnan added further.

MullenLowe Lintas Group has two creative agencies – Lowe Lintas and Mullen Lintas. The group claims to manage about 300 brands across multiple categories with a talent pool of over 600 people and 13 offices across seven cities. Launched in 2015, Mullen Lintas is a creative agency headquartered in Mumbai with a presence in key cities of Bangalore and New Delhi.

