Mullen Lintas bags MFine’s creative duties

MFine, an AI-driven on-demand healthcare service, has appointed Mullen Lintas as its creative agency. The account was awarded following a multi-agency pitch process that involved top agencies of the country. The agency’s mandate will be predominantly to strengthen the brand’s position in the market. The account will be managed by Mullen Lintas’ Bangalore office.

Furthermore, Mullen Lintas will be tasked to grow loyalty for the brand and build a personal connection with consumers rather than a transactional relationship. It also aims to create differentiation for MFine as a specialist healthcare platform that provides access to quality healthcare.

MFine provides its users access to virtual consultations, at-home lab tests, booking for radiology tests and connected care programmes from the country’s top hospitals and labs. “MFine is on a mission to transform the landscape of Indian healthcare – empowering users with immediate access to the expertise of the country’s top hospitals, labs and specialists. Now, with Mullen Lintas’ strong strategic and creative capabilities, we aim to move forward in this journey to make MFine India’s most trusted healthcare brand,” Arjun Choudhary, founding member and chief business officer, MFine said.

“MFine wants to make a distinct difference in the lives of the consumers when it comes to healthcare and it’s always exciting to partner with a brand that wants to solve real world problems. We look forward to this partnership and to producing some stellar work that changes how consumers interact with healthcare as a category,” Hari Krishnan, chief executive officer, Mullen Lintas said.

MullenLowe Lintas Group (India) is amongst the largest country operations of the global MullenLowe Group (IPG). MullenLowe Lintas Group has two creative agencies – Lowe Lintas and Mullen Lintas. The group manages 300 brands across multiples categories with a talent pool of over 600 people and 13 offices across seven cities.

