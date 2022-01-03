Mullen Lintas bags creative duties for Ferns N Petals

As part of the mandate, Mullen Lintas will be responsible for the brand’s strategy and creative output

Flower and gifts retailer Ferns N Petals has entrusted Mullen Lintas Delhi with its creative duties. As part of the mandate, Mullen Lintas will be responsible for the brand’s strategy and creative output. The account was after a multi-agency pitch, the agency said in a statement. “We are seeing an accelerated evolution across many traditional product categories. Business models are pivoting to keep up with the dynamic environment around us where D2C brands are emerging faster than mushrooms. At such a juncture, to partner a brand like Ferns N Petals to chart its future journey is an exciting challenge,” Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas, said.



While Ferns N Petals has emerged as one of the prominent names in the flower and gift delivery segment, a large chunk of the market is still unorganised and carries immense potential for the brand to further expand its business. Hence, Mullen Lintas will also work on building a greater brand preference for Ferns N Petals.



According to Sai Thota, head, digital marketing, Ferns N Petals, the brand has partnered with Mullen Lintas as the forthcoming campaign that it is currently working on holds an important place in Ferns N Petals’ journey towards accelerated growth. Thota is hopeful that the association will help Ferns N Petals get into the next orbit of growth.



“Ferns N Petals has been a leader in the gifting segment, it’s a brand that has touched millions of hearts. It was an exciting brief and we were able to demonstrate a strategic approach that would help build an enhanced brand preference. We look forward to creating a work that gets Ferns N petals, an unfair share of attention,” Sunil Singh, sr. vice president and business head, Mullen Lintas, stated.

