Mullen Lintas appoints Hari Krishnan as CEO

Mullen Lintas appoints Hari Krishnan as the CEO. Prior to Mullen Lintas, Krishnan was with Lowe Lintas as president spearheading the agency’s South operations. In his new role, his mandate will be to further strengthen the agency’s position and reputation in the industry. The appointment will be effective, January 2020.

With over 20 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry, Krishnan has worked across multiple product categories and consumer segments. From global brands to challenger brands to start-up brands, he has partnered a diverse portfolio and has led large multi-cultural teams and profit and loss (P&L) operations successfully. Before his stint at Lowe Lintas, South, he was the CEO of MullenLowe Group, Sri Lanka where he led the acquisition and transformation of the agency. He has also worked with GREY Global, JWT and was VP marketing at Star TV, in the past. The key brands he has partnered include Unilever, Britannia, MRF, Flipkart, Swiggy, Phonepe, Tanishq, Fastrack, Titan, Arvind Brands, Parle, Ferrero Rocher, 3M, DELL, Ford, Maruti Suzuki, Audi, Future Group amongst others.

According to Virat Tandon, group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group, Krishnan’s appointment is a step towards ensuring that Mullen Lintas lives up to its purpose of Challenger Thinking and offers clients a credible alternative to the top 2-3 agencies. “Mullen Lintas has created a name and stature for itself in a very short period of time and is poised for more. The reason for that lies in our commitment to always put the A-Team at Mullen Lintas. So, when we were looking for the best person to lead the agency as CEO, Krishnan was the natural choice,” he added.

While Krishnan was heading Lowe Lintas, Bangalore, the agency saw a slew of new business acquisitions such as PhonePe, Xiaomi, ShareChat, MedLife, Cure.fit, Lenskart, Cricbuzz, 3M Scotch Brite, Manipal Healthcare, Britannia Timepass, Shell Lubricants, among others.

“If Lowe Lintas is like an aircraft carrier in the high seas – solid, powerful and battle ready 24/7, then Mullen Lintas is a turbocharged, supercar with a V12 engine that has zoomed its way into the top 10 list, punching well above its weight and leaving behind some of its illustrious counterparts,” Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas, said. For him, the creative firepower, pace, agility and intensity of Mullen Lintas is just what brands need in a marketing world that is mutating and evolving rapidly.

