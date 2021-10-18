Mukut Deepak joins BYJU’S as head of business

Deepak will be responsible for expanding and leading class four to 10 school segment

Edtech company BYJU’S has appointed Mukut Deepak as head of business to lead its class four to 10 school segment. In his new role, Deepak will be responsible for expanding and leading the segment. He will work closely with the product, marketing, and sales teams to forecast, build and propose strategies for the growth of class four to 10 school vertical. He will report to Mrinal Mohit, chief operating officer, BYJU’S.

Deepak brings with him over two decades of experience in varied sectors. He has worked on building new-age digital businesses. Moreover, he has expertise in entrepreneurship, sales, strategy, service excellence. Most recently, he was chief business development officer at Tata Sky Limited and director, Tata Sky’s Digital venture.

“Mukut’s strong expertise in developing businesses for various corporations will help scale the offerings of brand BYJU’S for classes 4 to 10. We are confident that under his able leadership the business will further strengthen and we look forward to extending all the support in his journey with us,” Pravin Prakash, chief people officer, BYJU’S, said.

Deepak spent nearly a decade in management consulting across Boston Consulting Group and Bain & Company. During his stints, he worked with CEOs and board members across a host of topics. He started his career in the sales and marketing function at Unilever (India).

“BYJU’S has taken the transformative power of education to students in every part of the country through its innovative online learning model. The company has grown exponentially in the past couple of years, displaying a promising future in revamping the face of education. I am looking forward to further building and scaling the business and making Byju’s the most preferred after-school destination for students across the country,” Deepak stated.

