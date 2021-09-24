Mubi collaborates with Amazon Prime Video in India

Subscribers will be able to watch Mubi’s content through Amazon Prime Video channels on smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, and multiple gaming devices

Global film streaming service Mubi has announced that its diverse library of over 800 films is now available on Amazon Prime Video through Prime Video Channels with add-on subscriptions to Prime Members in India.

Mubi members through Amazon Prime Video Channels will be able to watch hand-picked films from around the world, with Mubi introducing a new film every day as well as offering an extensive library of films. Current and upcoming highlights include Pablo Larraín’s Ema, Rupert Goold’s Judy starring Renée Zellweger, Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum, Satyajit Ray’s Charulata, Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay! and Mubi’s co-production Farewell Amor from Ekwa Msangi. With exclusive Mubi releases like Emma Seligman’s Shiva Baby, Kelly Reichardt’s First Cow, Julia Ducournau’s Titane, Leos Carax’s Annette, and Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta, becoming available in the coming months. Mubi is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels in India now.

Mubi India has been offering a collection of critically acclaimed and award-winning international and Indian cinema since its launch in 2019 across multiple devices, Svetlana Naudiyal, director of content, Mubi India, said. “This new partnership with Amazon Prime Video, will bring Mubi’s content to an even larger audience across the country. We can’t wait to help more people discover and experience not only more international cinema but also the work of many Indian filmmakers who they may not have had access to before,” Naudiyal added further on the collaboration.

Subscribers will be able to watch Mubi’s content anywhere, anytime through Amazon Prime Video Channels on smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, and multiple gaming devices. Members can also download movies on their mobile devices and tablets and watch offline at no additional cost.

