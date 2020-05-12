MTV and MTV Beats salute the spirit of COVID-19 warriors with #RahoMusicallyPositive

Through the campaign, the channel surges the viewers of MTV and MTV Beats to do their bit while they stay safe at home by extending their support to the Network’s social campaign.

MTV and MTV Beats pay a tribute to all the doctors, nurses, police, medical staff and other frontline workers with their latest video campaign #RahoMusicallyPositive. Through the campaign, the channel surges the viewers of MTV and MTV Beats to do their bit while they stay safe at home by extending their support to the Network’s social campaign. Viacom18 has joined hands with Goonj to support individuals, families and communities across India that are financially impacted by COVID-19, including daily wage workers.

Music has the power to bring people together and instill a feeling of positivity and happiness, Ferzad Palia, head- Voot Select, Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said. “With this thought in mind, MTV and MTV Beats partnered with some of the most talented musicians and Bollywood actors to create the #RahoMusicallyPositive song to boost the morale of our frontline workers who are fighting the pandemic on ground as well as each one of our viewers who are battling it by staying at home,” he added.

#RahoMusicallyPositive video campaign features some of the eminent faces from the film fraternity such as Neha Dhupia, Aparshakti Khurrana, Rannvijay Singh, Kailash Kher, Palash Sen, Meet Bros, Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi, Tulsi Kumar, Shilpa Rao, Nakash Aziz, Karan Kundra, Gaelyn Mendonca, Varun Sood, Shashaa Tirupati, Nikhita Gandhi, Akasa and Shashwat Singh, singing Baar Baar Haan from Lagaan.

Viacom18 Media Private Limited is media platform which aims at providing multi-platform, multi-generational and multicultural brand experiences. A joint venture of TV18, which owns 51%, and Viacom Inc., with a 49% stake, Viacom18 touches the lives of people through its properties on air, online, on ground, in shop and through cinema. It is the parent company of over 20 channels including Colors, Colors Infinity, MTV India, MTV Beats, VH1, Nickelodeon India, Nick. Jr. India, among others.

Read Also: Viacom18 applauds India’s DTH and cable TV operators with #DilSeSalaam campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook