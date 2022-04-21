MTR Foods highlights its sub-brand Minute range in a new digital film

MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd has rolled out a digital film showcasing its MTR Minute Range of products. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the film focuses on the hyper-convenience, time-saving and delicious proposition of the portfolio of products.

The film starts with a snapshot of a usual work-from-home day for a millennial who has ordered lunch in the middle of a busy day but is a little annoyed with the delay in promised delivery time. When she starts questioning the delivery person about the delay, he informs her about the hyper-convenient, delicious alternative to ordering food – the MTR Minute Range – with the signature hand gesture and the “ready in mmmm..minutes” tag.

The millennials and Gen Z’s are the ‘now’ generation that is constantly on the lookout for hyper-convenience in everything they do, Prerna Tiku, general manager – marketing, MTR Foods said. “We recognised this need early on and pioneered many concepts to cater to these needs in the foods space and conceived of the MTR Minute Range. Through this film, we aim to raise awareness about the entire range, a perfectly crafted portfolio of products that offer the much-loved Indian taste in a hyper-convenient format across dayparts,” she added.

According to the company, the film will be distributed through various media outlets and will be supported by influencer marketing and social media contests, to reach a wider audience. The campaign will be targeted towards Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

