mSix&Partners wins integrated media mandate for VKC Nuts

mSix&Partners, GroupM’s outcome-based agency bagged integrated media and social duties for VKC Nuts, the premier sellers, processors, packers, whole sellers, distributors, exporters and importers of nuts and dried fruits. VKC Nuts also operates under the brand name ‘Nutraj.’

“The dry fruits industry is seeing an upward trajectory with multiple innovations taking place. Our teams will work on integrated media duties for VKC by driving a combination of our expertise and our specialised outcome-based offerings to further enhance the brand and the experience it provides its customers. VKC nuts is focused on some major brand expansion plans, and we will help the brand grow with our start-to-end brand solutions,” Subhamay Mukhopadhyay, managing partner, mSix&Partners India said.

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of mSix&Partners’ Gurgaon office where the team will drive brand experience with its creative outlook and proficiency. mSix&Partners’ agenda is to nurture the rightful audience through its data driven approach. With GroupM’s intelligence and expertise in the FMCG sector, mSix&Partners will help VKC to grow further, faster.

“Equipped with the in-house expertise of data, analytics and audience insight, mSix&Partners will further strengthen VKC nuts’ offerings and bolster its position as the category leader,” Gunjan Jain, managing director, VKC Nuts Pvt Ltd stated.

