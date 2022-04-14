mSix&Partners promotes Subhamay Mukhopadhyay to managing partner, India

GroupM’s agency mSix&Partners has appointed Subhamay Mukhopadhyay as managing partner, India. Based out of the Singapore office, he will be replacing Saket Sinha who will move on to the role of chief growth officer, mSix&Partners, APAC. Mukhopadhyay will be responsible for accelerating the business growth of the agency in India and the clients through its marketing solutions. He will work towards enhancing the agency’s capabilities across areas such as media and commerce, measurement and technology.

For Amin Lakhani, CEO, Mindshare, South Asia, currently serving as the head of Mindshare West, Mukhopadhyay has built an exemplary cross-functional team and worked on numerous clients in multiple sectors. “Among his many achievements is his expertise in integrated media strategy and excellent client relationships. He has played a significant role in growing the agency in India and I am confident that his vision will build on mSix&Partners legacy in the country. I am confident he will push the agency to new heights with his expertise and leadership. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Sinha, under whose leadership, mSix&Partners has become one of the fastest-growing agencies building a rich roster of clients and challenger brands,” he stated further.

Having more than two decades of experience in the media, Mukhopadhyay is a seasoned media professional. He joined Mindshare 16 years ago as a media manager and worked on some renowned brands across categories in key markets such as Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai. GSK, Castrol, Star Network, Nike, Lenovo, IBM, Madura Garments, Kellogg’s, ICICI Group, Idea, UltraTech, JSW Group, Lifestyle, UB, USL (currently Diageo), LVMH, Pharmeasy, Upstox are few key clients he worked with in their growth journey.

Agility and entrepreneurial spirit of this youngest agency of GroupM provides the best opportunity to partner with the existing and new age businesses, Mukhopadhyay stated. “There couldn’t be any better time to take charge of mSix&Partners. Top priorities for us will be to deliver client delight by strengthening and building a sustainable relationship, attracting quality talents to drive business and brand solutions and curate bespoke products and solutions with a clear focus on data, tech and content. I’m looking forward to embarking on this journey and scale-up mSix&Partners in India to the next level,” he added.

