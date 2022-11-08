MSI rolls out its StartOfMyPassion campaign starring Ananya Panday

Gaming and esports brand MSI has launched its latest ‘StartOfMyPassion’ campaign, featuring actor Ananya Panday. For the campaign, Panday has created a video on Instagram featuring the MSI Modern, Creator and Stealth series of laptops.

Ananya’s persona resonates with the brand identity and will act as an inspiration to numerous young fans, Green Lin, regional marketing manager, MSI, said. “This association with her will not only help the brand in building a presence across the country but will specifically increase brand penetration and engagement within the younger generation as well. Furthermore, by featuring the MSI Modern, Creator and Stealth series of laptops alongside Ananya, we aim to further strengthen MSI’s proposition as the one-stop destination to cater to all the needs of gamers as well as content creators out there,” he added.

In the Instagram reel, Panday encourages users to allow their passion to become their purpose, be it for business or studies, creativity or simply for having the best gaming experience with the range diverse range of MSI laptops.

